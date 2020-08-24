Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘Where was Maryanne at her brother’s funeral?’ Republicans go on offensive after Donald Trump’s sister called him a ‘cruel brat who doesn’t read’ in secret audio recording
News photo Velox News  - Republicans have come out to defend US president Donald Trump, after a secret audio recording emerged of his sister, Maryanne, calling him ‘cruel’ and confirming that he cheated on his SATs exams when he was young.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Linda Ikeji Blog:
'Where was Maryanne at her brother's funeral?' Republicans go on offensive after Donald Trump's sister called him a 'cruel brat who doesn't read' in secret audio recording


   More Picks
1 UNILAG crisis: SSANU asks FG to review membership of panel - The Nation, 48 mins ago
2 COVID-19: Diri directs resumption for level 1-12 civil servants in Bayelsa - Vanguard News, 59 mins ago
3 As Burkina Faso grapples with COVID-19, new UN data reveals ‘alarming deterioration’ in food security - The Cheer News, 1 hour ago
4 I did not sponsor Bill seeking more powers for AGF over EFCC- Senator Musa - The Nation, 1 hour ago
5 Mailafia snubs police invitation - Ripples Nigeria, 1 hour ago
6 El-Rufai welcomes Sultan, says peaceful coexistence, a priority in Kaduna state - News Diary Online, 53 mins ago
7 COVID-19: Poly Ibadan directs staff to resume three months after closure - Ladun Liadi Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Access Bank Boss, Herbert Wigwe Speaks - Ofofo, 4 hours ago
9 Monarch-elect arraigned in court for perjury - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
10 Bayelsa: Diri’s appeal receives increased boost as opposition party plunges into crisis - Daily Times, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info