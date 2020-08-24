Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

El-Rufai welcomes Sultan, says peaceful coexistence, a priority in Kaduna state
News photo News Diary Online  - Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna state has said that the concern of his administration has always been to see people living together in peace because all human beings are equal and created by God. The governor spoke with newsmen after a private ...

57 mins ago
Sultan, El-Rufai meet over Southern Kaduna crisis
Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Monday met behind closed doors with the Sultan of Sokoto, Dr Sa’ad Abubakar at the Government House Kaduna. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that though the Sultan did not disclose the outcome of the meeting, ...
Southern Kaduna Killings: Sultan of Sokoto Visits El-Rufai
Southern Kaduna Killings: Sultan of Sokoto Visits El-Rufai


