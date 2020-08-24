Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Insecurity: UN urges Buhari to consider dialogue, political approach
News photo The Punch  - Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, on Monday advised the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to complement military effo...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Borno fixes local govt election for November 28 - The Punch, 36 mins ago
2 Ekiti monarch bars public celebration of festival - The Punch, 36 mins ago
3 International passengers who evade Nigerian tests face travel ban –PTF - The Punch, 36 mins ago
4 66 convicted soldiers sue minister, prison boss for illegal detention - The Punch, 36 mins ago
5 Withdraw OBJ, Wike’s invite, RAMINBA tells NBA - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
6 #UnilagCrisis: What How UNILAG Acting VC, Folasade Ogunsola Broke Varsity’s 58-Year-OldEmerged [VIDEO] - The Genius Media, 2 hours ago
7 Insecurity: UN urges Buhari to consider dialogue, political approach - The Punch, 4 hours ago
8 Osinbajo and the heat of mudslingers - The Nation, 5 hours ago
9 Nigerian universities , others to resume soon, says minister - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Diri directs resumption for level 1-12 civil servants in Bayelsa - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info