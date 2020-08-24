News at a Glance

Malami reacts to report he ‘connived’ with lawyer to testify against Magu Ripples Nigeria - The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has dismissed reports that he conspired with a lawyer to testify against the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.



News Credibility Score: 61%



