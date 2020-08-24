Wow!: Onion Seller Wins Brand New Car In Access Bank Transact And Win Campaign Anaedo Online - A Kaduna-based onion trader, Dahiru Umar, yesterday, emerged winner of the grand prize of the Access Bank, Transact and Win a Car promotion. A brief ceremony at the Bank’s AbujaNorth West Regional Office, in the nation’s capital, saw Mr. Umar going ...



News Credibility Score: 30%