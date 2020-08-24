Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Withdraw OBJ, Wike’s invite, RAMINBA tells NBA
News photo Vanguard News  - Lawyers on the platform of Radical Agenda Movement in the Nigerian Bar Association, RAMINBA, have called for the withdrawal of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as speakers at the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


