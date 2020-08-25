Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Enugu monarch arraigned for falsely calling self engineer
News photo The Punch  - Raphael Ede, Enugu The Enugu State Police Command, on Monday, arraigned the traditional ruler-elect of the Ogugu community in the Awgu Local Government Area of the state, Chief Emmanuel Ogbonna, b...

56 mins ago
 Additional Sources

Monarch-elect arraigned in court for perjury The Guardian:
The Igwe-elect of Ogugu community in Awgu local government, Chief Emmanuel Ogbonna was on Wednesday arraigned at the Enugu South Magistrate Court for perjury.
Police arraign Enugu monarch for perjury Nigerian Eye:
The Enugu State Police Command on Monday arraigned the traditional ruler-elect of Ogugu community in the Awgu Local Government Area of the state, Emmanuel Ogbonna, before an Enugu South Magistrate Court for perjury.In a two-count brought against him, ...


