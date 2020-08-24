Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reactions as students drag ASUU over 'corporation' typo error
The Guardian  - The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) were not spared on Monday over a typographical error in its latest statement to address Nigerian students.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info