Unbelievable! PhD And Masters Degree Holders 'Applied' For FG's 20k Per Month Job
News photo Tori News  - The federal government had in July kicked off the special public works programme which is coordinated by the ministry of labour and employment.

23 hours ago
EXTRA: PhD holders The Cable:
At least four PhD holders in Ogun state applied for jobs under the newly launched public works programme meant for the recruitment of 774, 000 Nigerians.  The federal government had
Four PhDs, 200 Masters Holders Apply For N20,000 Special Works Programme News Break:
A total of four Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) holders and 200 master’s degree holders have applied for the Federal Government’s Special Public Works Programme in Ogun State, expected to create 774,000 jobs for Nigerians. This was disclosed in an interview ...
774,000 Job: 4 PhD, 200 Masters Degrees Holders Apply For FG’s N20k Unskilled Job My Celebrity & I:
The Senate berated the Minister of State for Employment, Labour and Productivity, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN), again on Wednesday over the recruitment of 774,000 Nigerians for the Federal Government’s Special Public Works programme.
Dee Reporters:
No fewer than four PhD holders in Ogun state applied for jobs under the newly launched public works programme meant for the recruitment of 774, 000 Nigerians. The federal government had in July kicked off the special public works programme which is ...


