BLACK LIVES MATTER!! FA Confirms Arsenal & Liverpool Players Will Take A Knee In Community Shield Match
News photo Naija Loaded  - Players will take a knee before the men’s and women’s Community Shield games at Wembley on August 29, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, the Football Association has confirmed.

24 hours ago
English Community Shield clash star game in weekend of thrills The Guardian:
The 202021 English football season will get underway this weekend with the Community Shield battle between Liverpool and Arsenal heralding many big games across Europe.
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Arteta gives updates on Aubameyang, Gabriel Magalhães deals Nigerian Eye:
Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has given the latest updates on deals for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Gabriel Magalhaes. Aubameyang, who has one year left on his current deal, is expected to sign a three-year extension.
DOMINIC SANDBROOK: In Washington DC, a diner is tormented by Black Lives Matter mob The Street Journal:
The footage could hardly be more chilling, like something from the wilder fringes of Hollywood's dystopian imagination. A woman sits at a table, recoiling in fear.
Predict Correct Score & Win Cash, In Arsenal Vs Liverpool Community Shield Match. Legit 9ja:
The English community shield match between F.A Cup winners, Arsenal and English Premier League champions, Liverpool takes place on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Marland Yarde: Sale winger condemns death threats to team-mates who do not take a knee Monte Oz Live:
Sale winger Marland Yarde says some of his team-mates have received death threats for the way they have responded to the Black Lives Matter movement.


