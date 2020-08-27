Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

ISWAP attacks Lake Chad, kills 14 villagers – Report
News photo The Punch  - Jihadists have killed 14 people on a Cameroonian island on Lake Chad near the border with Nigeria after their town decided to block food supplies to the insurgents, security sources said Thursday. ...

23 hours ago
Four Mali troops killed in attack blamed on jihadists The Guardian:
Four troops were killed and 12 were wounded on Thursday in an ambush in central Mali, the army said, blaming the attack on jihadists who launched an insurgency eight years ago.
ISWAP fighters kill 14 villagers in Cameroon Ripples:
The Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) fighters on Tuesday killed at least 14 people in a Cameroonian island near the border with Nigeria. A security source told journalists the jihadists landed on the island of Bulgaram aboard speedboats ...


