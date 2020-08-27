Post News
News at a Glance
South African man mauled to death by his two white lions he kept captive
Sleek Gist
- A Conservationist has been mauled to death by 400lb white lions he kept at his South African safari lodge. The ...
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
A South African man identified as West Mathewson, has been mauled to death by two lionesses after he opened the paddock he kept them in to take them for a morning walk.
Daily Times:
A well-known South African conservationist, West Mathewson has died after he was mauled by two white lions as he was taking them for a walk. The wife of West Mathewson, who followed in a car, tried to distract the lions but it was too late.
Effiezy:
A South African man identified as West Mathewson, has been mauled to death by two white lions in his lodge. The 69-year-old was killed by...
Diamond Celebrities:
A South African conservationist has been killed by lions he hand-reared, the family said on Thursday. West Mathewson, 69, was walking two white lionesses on Wednesday when one of the animals attacked and killed him without warning.
Abuja Press:
A well-known South African conservationist has died after he was mauled by two white lions as he was taking them for a walk.The wife of West Mathewson, who followed in a car, tried to distract the lions but it was too late.He ran a popular safari lodge, ...
Juicy Gossips:
Anature lover who reared two rare white lions from when they were cubs was mauled to death by them in a horror attack.
