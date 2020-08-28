Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“I am planning two Versace weddings for them” – Kiddwaya’s billionaire father, Terry Waya speaks on Erica and Kiddwaya’s relationship (Video)
FL Vibe  - “I am planning two Versace weddings for them” – Kiddwaya’s billionaire father, Terry Waya speaks on Erica and Kiddwaya’s relationship Nigerian billionaire, Terry waya (Kiddwaya’s dad) has spoken about the love brewing between his son, Kiddwaya...

18 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Did Terry Waya Hint At A Versace Wedding Between KiddWaya And Erica? The Guardian:
It appears that the Kiddwaya and Erica's relationship has been blessed by Kiddwaya's father, Terry Waya. In an Instagram Live session with media mogul Chief Dele Momodu, he hinted at a Versace wedding in Italy and the very considerate billionaire also ...
Terry Waya consents to Kiddwaya, Erica’s relationship The Nation:
By Adeniyi Adewoyin Billionaire father of Kiddwaya, Terry Waya, has given his blessings to his son’s relationship with Erica. Terry Waya assured of his blessings during a Live Video chat on Instagram with media mogul, Dele Momodu of Ovation Magazine on ...
Daily Post:
Benue-born billionaire businessman, Terry Waya, has revealed that his son and Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Kidd, auditioned for the reality TV show without his permission.
The Cable:
Terry Waya, father to Kiddwaya, a housemate at the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality TV show, says he will give his blessing if his son decides to marry Erica, a fellow housemate.
Kiddwaya’s Dad Terry Waya Is Seriously Rooting for the Kiddrica Ship to Sail | Check Out his Interview with Dele Momodu Bella Naija:
The Kiddwaya and Erica “Kiddrica’ is one ship that has caught the attention of many, and it’s no surprise that Kiddwaya’s Dad, Terry Waya is also rooting for this ship to sail.
Information Nigeria:
Popular billionaire businessman, Terry waya has addressed the brewing love affair between his son, Kiddwaya and fellow housemate, Erica Nlewedim. Terry recently had an interview with journalist, Dele Momodu via Instagram. When the journalist said that ...
Gboah:
Terry Waya, a billionaire businessman and father to the ongoing BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya, has compliment his son for his good behaviour in the Lockdown house.In an Instagram live session with Dele Momodu, Terry Waya stated that he is proud of his ...
Nigerian Eye:
Nigerian Billionaire, Terry Waya has given his blessing to the relationship between his son, Kiddwaya and Erica. Kiddwaya and Erica became lovers in the BBNaija lockdown edition barely a few weeks into the show.
360Nobs.com:
BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya has said his billionaire father, Terry Waya, took fourteen Nigerian governors to London for his birthday. Kiddwaya said the act by his father in 2001 caught the attention of the then president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo.
Pulse Nigeria:
There are plans in top gear for the reality TV stars to get married in Italy and Nigeria.
The Genius Media:
TERRY WAYA: Kiddwaya And Erica Will Have Two Luxury Versace Weddings [VIDEO] - #bbnaija2020lockdown----Benue-born billionaire, Terry Waya and father to BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya has shared his thoughts on the in-house relationship between his son and ...
“I am planning two Versace weddings for them” – Kiddwaya’s billionaire dad, Terry Waya speaks on Erica and Kiddwaya’s relationship (Video) Nesco Media:
Terry Waya, the billionaire father of Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Kiddwaya, has spoken about the love between his son and fellow housemate, Erica in the big brother house.
Naija on Point:
Terry Waya   Terry Waya, the billionaire father of Kiddwaya, a current housemate in the BBNaija Lockdown has said his son begged and called other…
Gidi Feed:
Billionaire businessman, Terry Waya, speaks on his son, Kiddwaya and Erica “relationship”. In an interview with Dele Momodu, Mr Waya, said he will not be opposed to anyone his son brings as a wife.
”I am planning two versace wedding for them” – Kiddwaya’s Billionaire Dad Speaks on Erica And Kiddwaya’s Relationship(Watch) Correct Kid:
Nigerian Billionaire, Terry waya-the Billionaire dad of kiddwaya has spoken on the brewing relationship of Erica and his son Kiddwaya. In a recent interview with CEO of Ovation magazin, Dele momodu, he was asked if the wedding will be international and ...
iBrand TV:
Nigerian Billionaire, Terry Waya has revealed that he hopes to arrange a big wedding celebration between his son Kiddwaya and Erica. iBrandTV gathered that Kiddwaya and Erica became lovers in the BBNaija lockdown edition barely a few weeks into the ...
Terry Waya, KiddWaya’s father plans extravagant wedding ceremony for son and Erica 1st for Credible News:
Terry Waya, billionaire magnate has revealed during an interview session with veteran journalist, Dele Momodu that he is planning a lavish dual wedding ceremony for his son, KiddWaya and his Big Brother Naija lover, Erica. Terry Waya stated this on ...
Erica: I’m Ready for a Lavish Wedding -Kiddwaya’s Father EE Live:
Billionaire Terry Waya has disclosed that he’s ready for a lavish wedding between his son, Kiddwaya, who’s a Lockdown housemate
Sleek Gist:
Nigerian Billionaire, Terry Waya has said that he is ready to BBNaija housemate, Erica as a wife for his son,  ...
Kiddwaya Tells Housemates About His Billionaire Father (Video) Black Berry Babes:
Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya has shared the childhood story of his Billionaire father, Terry Waya, and how he struggled while he was young.Speaking to fellow housemates, Kiddwaya revealed that his father who hails from Benue State, was born ...
Edujandon:
In this video below, Kidd’s dad and billionaire businessman, Terry Waya made this known during a chat with veteran journalist, Dele Momodu In the video you can her them both plan the wedding grin.
‘I never knew Kiddwaya was going to Big Brother house – Terry Waya Online Nigeria:
<!– Terry Waya and son –> Terry Waya and son Billionaire and father to Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Terry Waya revealed that he never knew his son Kiddwaya was going to be a housemate in the reality TV show and that he never knew what the show ...
Salone:
Popular Benue State-businessman and father of BBNaija’s Kiddwaya Terry Waya is impressed with his son’s performance in the Big Brother Naija lockdown house so far.
Naija Diary:
Billionaire businessman, Terry Waya has commended his son and Bbnaija housemate, Kiddwaya for his good attitude in the Lockdown house.


