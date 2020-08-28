Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Tell Jude Okoye To Give Me Back My Money” – Cynthia Morgan Seen Ranting On IG Live
News photo Talk Glitz  - Popular Nigerian Singer, Cynthia Morgan was seen ranting on a live video as she calls out her former manager, Jude Okoye to refund her money.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

Jude Okoye should give me my money – Cynthia Morgan The Eagle Online:
However, the singer went live on Instagram to demand her money from Okoye.
Cynthia Morgan Fumes At Jude Okoye On New Instagram Live: ‘Give Me My Money’ Ono Bello:
It appears Cynthia Morgan is not yet ready to let go of the past. It’s been a few months since she returned to the limelight and the dancehall singer is demanding that her e-record label boss Jude Okoye pay her what he owes.
Cynthia Morgan Calls Out Jude Okoye On Live Video To Pay Up What He Owes Her iBrand TV:
Several months ago, it would be recalled that Cynthia Morgan made some allegations against her former record label boss Jude Okoye, the singer surface online to reveal that she was not allowed to use her stage name and has been denied access to all her ...
I’m suffering Jude Okoye give me my money – Cynthia Morgan (Video) GL Trends:
I’m suffering, Jude Okoye give me my money – Cynthia Morgan (Video) I’m suffering, Jude Okoye give me my money – Cynthia Morgan (Video) Nigerian dancehall singer, Cynthia Morgan has taken to her Instagram live to demand her money from her former boss, ...
I Am Suffering! – Cynthia Morgan Goes On IG Live To Demand Her Money From Jude Okoye Naija Diary:
Nigerian singer, Cynthia Morgan has called out her former boss, music executive, Jude Okoye, demanding her money from him.


   More Picks
1 Checkout Updates From Helicopter Crash In Opebi, Lagos (Photos + Video) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
2 LET’S PLAY!! Tell Us The Football Club You’re Supporting Without Mentioning The Name (SEE MINE) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
3 Nigerian Breweries Plc, HEINEKEN Africa Foundation, WaterAid Nigeria are Working Together to Support Communities in Nigeria Fight against COVID-19 - Biz Watch Nigeria, 3 hours ago
4 Jurgen Klopp Speaks On Lionel Messi Playing In The Premier League (See What He Said) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
5 Tragedy As Police Officers Beat Motorcyclist To Death In Oyo Over N50 Bribe - Tori News, 3 hours ago
6 Afeez Owo And Mide Martins Loved Up As They Celebrate Jumat Mubarak (Photos) - Gboah, 5 hours ago
7 INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER: LASWA tells court, illegally operated Capsized boat killed 12 people - Maritime First Newspaper, 3 hours ago
8 Nappy – Many Things - Not Just OK, 4 hours ago
9 Ten children playing football killed by lightning in Uganda - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
10 22-year-old Nigeria Lady gifts her mother a new ride to celebrate her birthday (Video) - The Info NG, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info