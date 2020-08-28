Post News
Login
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Leadership
10
Daily Times
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
See the weird look Melania Trump gives after Trump's daughter, Ivanka walks past her (Photos/Video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The internet has reacted after a video emerged showing US First Lady, Melania Trump give an unchara
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Ladun Liadi Blog:
First Lady Melania Trump exchanged a frosty greeting with Ivanka Trump on the stage of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, hours after details of their fraught relationship were released in an excerpt of an upcoming book.After Ivanka shared ...
Gistvile:
She’s got the limelight. Melania Trump was striking in a lime gown amid a sea of drab DC duds on the last night of the 2020 Republican National Convention Thursday. The first lady instantly drew eyes as she entered the South Lawn of the White House on ...
Tori News:
As Ivanka walked past the first lady, Melania gave her a shady grin expression that suggested disgust.
More Picks
1
Checkout Updates From Helicopter Crash In Opebi, Lagos (Photos + Video) -
Naija Loaded,
3 hours ago
2
LET’S PLAY!! Tell Us The Football Club You’re Supporting Without Mentioning The Name (SEE MINE) -
Naija Loaded,
3 hours ago
3
Nigerian Breweries Plc, HEINEKEN Africa Foundation, WaterAid Nigeria are Working Together to Support Communities in Nigeria Fight against COVID-19 -
Biz Watch Nigeria,
3 hours ago
4
Jurgen Klopp Speaks On Lionel Messi Playing In The Premier League (See What He Said) -
Naija Loaded,
3 hours ago
5
Tragedy As Police Officers Beat Motorcyclist To Death In Oyo Over N50 Bribe -
Tori News,
3 hours ago
6
Afeez Owo And Mide Martins Loved Up As They Celebrate Jumat Mubarak (Photos) -
Gboah,
5 hours ago
7
INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER: LASWA tells court, illegally operated Capsized boat killed 12 people -
Maritime First Newspaper,
3 hours ago
8
Nappy – Many Things -
Not Just OK,
4 hours ago
9
Ten children playing football killed by lightning in Uganda -
The Guardian,
3 hours ago
10
22-year-old Nigeria Lady gifts her mother a new ride to celebrate her birthday (Video) -
The Info NG,
5 hours ago
