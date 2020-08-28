Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria records 296 fresh COVID-19 cases as total hits 53,317; deaths now 1,011
News photo Ripples  - Nigeria on Thursday night recorded 296 fresh COVID-19 cases. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 16 states of the federation and Abuja. It added that one person died ...

18 hours ago
 Additional Sources

COVID-19: India records 77,266 new cases, 1,057 deaths in single day Premium Times:
Till Thursday, a total of 39,477,848 samples had been tested, with 901,338 samples tested on Thursday alone.
Abuja Press:
296 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;Plateau-85Enugu-46Oyo-31Lagos-21Rivers-20FCT-15Kaduna-13Bauchi-12Delta-11Ekiti-11Akwa Ibom-7Ebonyi-6Kwara-5Ogun-4Osun-4Gombe-3Niger-2Highlights On the 27th of August 2020, 296 new confirmed cases and 1 death were ...


