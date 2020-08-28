Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Army Raids Terrorist Group Darul Salam In Nasarawa, Discovers Bomb Making Factory, Weapons
News photo Online Nigeria  - The Nigerian Army on Thursday revealed that it has dispersed a terrorist commune identified as Darus Salam in Toto LGA of Nasarawa State. The operation is said to have dispelled over 410 members, made up mostly of women and children.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

CKN Nigeria:
The military also said Operation Whirl Stroke personnel “stormed a Darul Salam terrorists bomb-making factory” and recovered several rocket launcher bombs and other explosive materials.“The camp was subsequently destroyed while troops are equally ...
How military dislodged terrorists group from Nasarawa in 5 days – Council boss Prompt News:
By Beauty John, LAFIA The chairman, Toto local government area of Nasarawa State, Mr. Nuhu Adamu Dauda, said that it took the military five days [...]
HOW TERRORIST SECT MEMBERS KILLED OUR HUSBANDS, ABDUCTED AND MARRIED US, WOMEN LIBERATED IN NASARAWA MILITARY ASSAULT ON DARUL SALAM SECT CAMP SPEAK OUT Abuja Reporters:
By Linus Oota, Lafia Kidnap victims rescued by military operations in Toto local government area of Nasarawa state have narrated how kidnappers impregnated them after killing their husbands.
Army reacts to emergence of new terrorist group in Nasarawa Politics Nigeria:
The Nigerian Military has reacted to the emergence of a new terrorist sect, Darus Salam in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. A statement from the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said the group was ...


   More Picks
1 Osaka shuns game in protest against police shooting of African-American - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
2 160 new COVID-19 cases as Nigeria’s total climbs to 53,477; death toll now 1,011 - Ripples, 6 hours ago
3 #BBNaija2020: Dorathy Reveals Her Biggest Distraction In The House [VIDEO] - Gbextra Online Portal, 6 hours ago
4 ICPC Arrests Two NDDC Top Officials For Fraud As Audit Commences - Talk Glitz, 8 hours ago
5 Bandits Raid Kaduna Towns, Kill Two, Kidnap Policeman, Three Others - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
6 PROPOSAL GONE WRONG : Lady Leaves Her Lover In The Mud After Rejecting His Marriage Proposal (Video) - The Dabigal Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Uwa: Ize-Iyamu Demands Swift Prosecution Of Suspected Killers Of UNIBEN Student - My Celebrity & I, 6 hours ago
8 New Music Video: Patoranking Releases Video For Song “Abule” Off His “Three” Album - KOKO TV Nigeria, 9 hours ago
9 Burna Boy Leads Army Of Militants In "Monsters You Made" Video - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
10 Gridlock in Abuja as Shi’ites holds Ashura procession - Gistvile, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info