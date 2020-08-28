Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


LATEST TECH NEWS: Walmart partners Microsoft to acquire TikTok. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, August 28, 2020
News photo Ripples  - These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Walmart partners Microsoft to acquire TikTok U.S. retail giant Walmart has announced resolution to team up with tech giant Microsoft to make a joint bid for the U.S.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Npower Stipend News June/July 2020 – See Today’s 10 latest Updates Here Financial Watch:
Npower Stipend News JuneJuly 2020 – See Today’s 10 latest Updates Here – Today we’re going to give you Npower June and July 2020 stipend News. [...]
Walmart Also Shows Interest In Acquiring TikTok’s US Business Tell-Force Blog:
Walmart Also Shows Interest In Acquiring TikTok’s US Business


   More Picks
1 Checkout Updates From Helicopter Crash In Opebi, Lagos (Photos + Video) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
2 LET’S PLAY!! Tell Us The Football Club You’re Supporting Without Mentioning The Name (SEE MINE) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
3 Nigerian Breweries Plc, HEINEKEN Africa Foundation, WaterAid Nigeria are Working Together to Support Communities in Nigeria Fight against COVID-19 - Biz Watch Nigeria, 3 hours ago
4 Jurgen Klopp Speaks On Lionel Messi Playing In The Premier League (See What He Said) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
5 Tragedy As Police Officers Beat Motorcyclist To Death In Oyo Over N50 Bribe - Tori News, 3 hours ago
6 Afeez Owo And Mide Martins Loved Up As They Celebrate Jumat Mubarak (Photos) - Gboah, 5 hours ago
7 INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER: LASWA tells court, illegally operated Capsized boat killed 12 people - Maritime First Newspaper, 3 hours ago
8 Nappy – Many Things - Not Just OK, 4 hours ago
9 Ten children playing football killed by lightning in Uganda - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
10 22-year-old Nigeria Lady gifts her mother a new ride to celebrate her birthday (Video) - The Info NG, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info