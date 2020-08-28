Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Stanbic IBTC’s Newly Upgraded Super App Comes With Stockbroking Features
News photo Tech City  - As a customer-centric financial organisation, Stanbic IBTC has introduced its upgraded mobile App tagged ‘Super App’ to improve customer experience.

18 hours ago
Trading Economics:
Composite Pmi in Nigeria increased to 50.40 points in July from 46.40 points in June of 2020. Composite Pmi in Nigeria averaged 53.24 points from 2014 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 59.10 points in May of 2018 and a record low of 37.10 points ...
Stanbic IBTC Donates Covid-19 Test Kits to UCH, Ibadan Sahara Weekly Magazine:
As part of efforts to support the fight against the spread of Covid-19 in the territory, Stanbic IBTC Bank has donated test kits to the University College hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State. Presenting the items to Professor Olayinka Omigbodun, Provost, ...
Mark Zuckerberg says Apple has stranglehold on apps The Street Journal:
Mark Zuckerberg tells Facebook staff in all-hands meeting that Apple has 'stranglehold' on apps which allows it to 'charge monopoly rents' as it takes 30% profit off all purchasesFacebook CEO's remarks were made in video address to employees ThursdayHe ...
Facebook Messenger App Free Downloads – See Facebook Messenger App Free Downloads Naija Website:
Facebook Messenger App Free Downloads – The Facebook messenger app free downloads is one of the fastest ways to get the Facebook messenger app on your device.


