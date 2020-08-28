Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kelechi Kaycee Madu is the first Black Justice Minister & Solicitor General in Alberta, Canada | Here’s Everything We Know About Him
News photo Bella Naija  - Kaycee (Kelechi) Madu, a Nigerian-born lawyer made history after being appointed the Minister of Justice in Alberta, Canada. He was elevated to the justice portfolio from Municipal Affairs in a cabinet shuffle that saw Calgary-Elbow MLA Doug Schweitzer ...

Buhari hails Madu’s appointment as Canadian Justice Minister Olisa TV:
President Muhmmadu Buhari has said the appointment of Nigerian-born Kaycee Madu as a minister in Canada is another pointer to…Read More
Buhari congratulates Nigerian born Kaycee Madu, appointed Minister of Justice in Alberta, Canada Encomium Magazine:
President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with Nigerian born Kaycee Madu, appointed Minister of Justice and Solicitor General for the Government …
Buhari reacts to appointment of Nigerian Kaycee Madu as Minister of Justice in Canada Nigerian Monitor:
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday congratulated Kaycee Madu, the first Nigerian-born individual to be appointed Minister of Justice in a Canadian government.
Buhari hails re-elected AFDB President Adesina, Canadian Justice Minister Kelechi Madu National Accord:
By DAVID IORJA, Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council and Nigerians in general,  Thursday in Abuja, felicitated with Dr Akinwunmi Adesina on his re-election as President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), ...
See The Nigerian Man Appointed Justice Minister In Canada Nigeria Newspaper:
See The Nigerian Man Appointed Justice Minister In Canada
The Tide:
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, rejoiced with Nigerian-born Kaycee Madu, who was reappointed Minister of Justice and Solicitor General for the Government of Alberta in Canada. Buhari’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his ...


