Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


New Music Alert: Skiibii Drops Banger Ft Reekado Banks
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - Afrobeat singer Skiibii Mr Never To Be Caught Unfresh is back with another one called “Banger” featuring Afropop crooner Reekado Banks along with a music video.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

New Video: Skiibii feat. Reekado Banks – Banger Bella Naija:
Afrobeat superstar Skiibii follows up his latest hit track “Banger” featuring Reekado Banks with its official music video. For the third time, this dynamic duo has dished out beautiful music, including their 2017 hit “London“, and “Sensima” from 2018.
VIDEO: SkiiBii Ft. Reekado Banks – Banger Akpraise:
More Grace Music World presents; SkiiBii in the official music video for his recently released single; Banger, which features; Reekado Banks. The joint was produced by; Rhyme Bamz and video directed by; Aje Filmworks. “Everyone is different and ...
Jaguda.com:
More Grace Music World shares the official music video for Skiibii’s banging single titled “Banger” featuring Reekado Banks. The track was produced by RhymeBamz while the video was directed by Aje Filmworks. Check on it below and enjoy.


   More Picks
1 Checkout Updates From Helicopter Crash In Opebi, Lagos (Photos + Video) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
2 LET’S PLAY!! Tell Us The Football Club You’re Supporting Without Mentioning The Name (SEE MINE) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
3 Nigerian Breweries Plc, HEINEKEN Africa Foundation, WaterAid Nigeria are Working Together to Support Communities in Nigeria Fight against COVID-19 - Biz Watch Nigeria, 3 hours ago
4 Jurgen Klopp Speaks On Lionel Messi Playing In The Premier League (See What He Said) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
5 Tragedy As Police Officers Beat Motorcyclist To Death In Oyo Over N50 Bribe - Tori News, 3 hours ago
6 Afeez Owo And Mide Martins Loved Up As They Celebrate Jumat Mubarak (Photos) - Gboah, 5 hours ago
7 INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER: LASWA tells court, illegally operated Capsized boat killed 12 people - Maritime First Newspaper, 3 hours ago
8 Nappy – Many Things - Not Just OK, 4 hours ago
9 Ten children playing football killed by lightning in Uganda - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
10 22-year-old Nigeria Lady gifts her mother a new ride to celebrate her birthday (Video) - The Info NG, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info