Atletico Madrid offer Diego Costa to clubs in England, Italy and France
News photo Today  - Atletico Madrid have offered Diego Costa to a number of clubs, with teams in England, Italy, France and Turkey given the chance to snap up the fiery frontman.

17 hours ago
Ex-Chelsea Striker Costa Set To Reunite With Mourinho At Spurs Complete Sports:
Diego Costa could work under Jose Mourinho once again, as Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a shock move for the former Chelsea striker who has been put up for sale by Atletico Madrid. Mourinho has made signing a new striker a priority in this ...
Barcelona discussed Griezmann, Joao Felix swap deal with Atletico Madrid Daily Post:
Atletico Madrid and Barcelona discussed a possible swap deal involving Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix, ESPN reports, but the idea was dismissed between the two clubs.
WE DON’T WANT!! See How Atletico Madrid Rejected Chance To Sign Griezmann Naija Loaded:
Atletico Madrid reportedly rejected the chance of getting Antoine Griezmann back in a swap deal that would have taken Joao Felix to Barcelona. There is set to be plenty of changes at the Nou Camp this summer with Ronald Koeman keen to stamp his mark on ...


