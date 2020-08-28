Yobe commercial driver rewarded for returning lost N1.3 million to owner Daily Post - Malam Umar Kiri, a commercial driver was rewarded by the Yobe State government for honestly returning the sum of N1,380,000 to its rightful owner. Malam Kiri found the money in a bag beside the road while on transit from Damaturu to Gashua. It was ...



