Heartbreaking Moment Heavy Flood Sweeps Man Away In Abuja Before His Dead Body Was Found Hours Later (Video)
News photo Naija on Point  - Heartbreaking Moment Heavy Flood Sweeps Man Away In Abuja Before His Dead Body Was Found Hours Later A man who got swept away by a…

5 hours ago
Flood Sweeps Man Away In Trademore Estate, Abuja (VIDEO) Hope for Nigeria:
A man was reportedly found dead on Thursday morning, August 27, after he was swept away by heavy flood in Abuja. The moment the man drowned was caught on video.
Moment heavy flood sweeps man away in Abuja before his dead body was found hours later (video) The Dabigal Blog:
A man was found dead on Thursday morning, August 27, after he was swept away by heavy flood in Abuja. A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment he was swept away and in the tragic video, the man is seen wading through the flood that ...
Moment heavy flood sweeps man away in Abuja before his dead body was found hours later (video) Nesco Media:
A man was found dead on Thursday morning, August 27, 2020 after he was swept away by heavy flood in Abuja. The moment the man was swept by the flood, was caught on camera.
Heartbreaking Moment Heavy Flood Sweeps Man Away In Abuja Before His Dead Body Was Found Hours Later (Video) Tori News:
A man has lost his life after he reportedly drowned in a heavy flood in Abuja.


