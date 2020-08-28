Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Truck Ram Into 4 Vehicles, Kill 16 Supporters Of Zamfara Gov, Matawalle
News photo Naija Loaded  - Zamfara State government has declared three days of mourning after sixteen supporters of the Governor, Bello Matawalle were killed in a road accident.

3 hours ago
Truck ram into 4 vehicles, kill 16 supporters of Zamfara gov, Matawalle Vanguard News:
Zamfara State government has declared three days of mourning after sixteen supporters of Governor Bello Matawalle were killed in a road accident.
19 Killed in Zamfara Road Crash, Matawalle Declares 3-Day Mourning Signal:
No fewer than 19 persons believed to be supporters of the Zamfara State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were reportedly killed..
Gov Matawalle Declares Three Days Mourning As 14 People Dies In Zamfara Auto Crash Kanyi Daily:
Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has declared 3-day mourning in honour of victims of an auto crash which occured on Wednesday evening along Gusau-Funtua road.
Gov Matawalle Declares Three Days Mourning As 14 People Dies In Zamfara Auto Crash Lasgidi Reporters:
Governor Matawalle has declared three-day mourning for 14 people who lost their lives in a motor accident in Zamfara. Zamfara State Governor, chas declared 3-day mourning in honour of victims of an auto crash which occured on Wednesday evening along ...


