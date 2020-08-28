Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Community Shield: EPL introduces new VAR rules ahead of 2020/2021 season
Nigerian Eye  - The Premier League has made changes to Video Assistant Referee (VAR) rules ahead of the 20202021 season. The new season kicks off this weekend, when Arsenal take on Liverpool in the Community Shield. At the Premier League’s annual general meeting ...

Arteta fears virus spike could damage Premier League season The Guardian:
Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta fears the spike in Premier League players contracting coronavirus is a sign the forthcoming season might be damaged by the pandemic.
Loveworld Plus TV:
Jordan Henderson has urged Liverpool to show their hunger to retain the Premier League title when they face Arsenal in the Community Shield on Saturday. Just five weeks after Liverpool captain Henderson lifted the Premier League trophy, Jurgen Klopp’s ...
FA Community Shield Match to Air Live On GOtv JOLLI Mega News:
The 202021 football season gets underway on Saturday, 29 August when Premier League champions Liverpool take on FA Cup Winners Arsenal at Wembley Stadium in the FA Community Shield. SuperSport viewers on GOtv JOLLI will experience this season’s annual ...


info