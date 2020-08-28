Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Southern Kaduna Murders: We must prosecute persons responsible otherwise impunity will worsen says Osinbajo
News photo News Wire NGR  - Estimated Reading Time: 2Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that those responsible for killings in Southern Kaduna will be prosecuted in order to curtail impunity and support those who have lost their bread winners.

8 hours ago
