INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER: LASWA tells court, illegally operated Capsized boat killed 12 people Maritime First Newspaper - …Judge adjourns case to Sept. 17 The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) on Friday informed an Ikeja High Court that a boat which capsized at the Kirikiri area of Lagos, which was responsible for the death of 12 persons, operated illegally.



News Credibility Score: 99%