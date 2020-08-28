Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


U.S. House Speaker, Pelosi, says there shouldn’t be any debates between Biden and Trump
News photo Global Upfront  - By Justine Coleman, THE HILL, 082720 © Greg Nash Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday she doesn’t think there should be any presidential debates ahead of the November election, arguing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden shouldn’t “ ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

US 2020 Elections: Trump challenges Biden to drug test before debate Linda Ikeji Blog:
                               Barely three months to the US presidential elections, the US President Donald Trump, h


   More Picks
1 Checkout Updates From Helicopter Crash In Opebi, Lagos (Photos + Video) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
2 LET’S PLAY!! Tell Us The Football Club You’re Supporting Without Mentioning The Name (SEE MINE) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
3 Nigerian Breweries Plc, HEINEKEN Africa Foundation, WaterAid Nigeria are Working Together to Support Communities in Nigeria Fight against COVID-19 - Biz Watch Nigeria, 3 hours ago
4 Jurgen Klopp Speaks On Lionel Messi Playing In The Premier League (See What He Said) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
5 Tragedy As Police Officers Beat Motorcyclist To Death In Oyo Over N50 Bribe - Tori News, 3 hours ago
6 Afeez Owo And Mide Martins Loved Up As They Celebrate Jumat Mubarak (Photos) - Gboah, 5 hours ago
7 INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER: LASWA tells court, illegally operated Capsized boat killed 12 people - Maritime First Newspaper, 3 hours ago
8 Nappy – Many Things - Not Just OK, 4 hours ago
9 Ten children playing football killed by lightning in Uganda - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
10 22-year-old Nigeria Lady gifts her mother a new ride to celebrate her birthday (Video) - The Info NG, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info