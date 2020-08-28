Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Orji-Uzor Kalu, Abaribe, Okorocha make IPSC list for 2023 presidency
News photo Daily Times  - The Igbo for President Solidarity Congress (IPSC), a political pressure group have listed 11 politicians from the southeast as possible candidates for Igbo presidency in 2023.

11 hours ago
2023: Orji-Uzo Kalu, Okorocha, others listed for Igbo presidency Politics Nigeria:
Senate Minority Leder, Senator Eyinaya Enyinnaya Abaribe, former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha and some others have been listed as eminent South-East politicians that are qualified as presidential candidates in 2023 general elections.


