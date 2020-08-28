Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#Bankrolling: Cross River NUJ Blacklists Cross River Government Over FFK, Directs Withdrawal Of Government House Correspondents
News photo Cross River Watch  - By Jonathan Ugbal The Cross River State council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists has blacklisted the State government from any coverage for providing the platform where a former aviation minister, Oluwafemi Fani-Kayode used in verbally assaulting a ...

Cross River NUJ asks media houses to withdraw correspondents from govt house over FFK The Cable:
The Cross River state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has blacklisted Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, from media activities in the state following his recent outburst against a journalist.
NUJ blacklists Cross River govt over Fani-Kayode’s attack on journalist Daily Post:
The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Cross River State Council has blacklisted the State Government (Cross River) from any media coverage by all members of union in the state.
NUJ ‘blacklists’ Cross River govt, as journalists shun Fani-Kayode Premium Times:
Journalists who failed to stand up for their colleague are asked to apologise.
Cross River NUJ blacklist Fani-Kayode, bars journalists from covering state government News Wire NGR:
Estimated Reading Time: 2Following the backlash and reactions that trailed a former minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode verbally assaulting a DailyTrust Reporter, Mr. Eyo Charles, at a press conference in Calabar, the Cross River State Council ...
NUJ blacklists Cross River Govt over Fani-Kayode’s attack on journalist Ofofo:
The State Government (Cross River) have been blacklisted from any media coverage by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Cross River State Council. This was contained in a communique issued at the end of an emergency congress of the state council ...
FFK: NUJ blacklists C’River Gov’t from media coverage, withdraws Correspondents from Gov’t House Paradise News:
By Frankie Ifop The Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Cross River State Council has blacklisted the State Government under the leadership of Governor Ben Ayade, [Read More] FFK: NUJ blacklists C’River Gov’t from media coverage, withdraws ...


