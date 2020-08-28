Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

What We Know of Our Crashed Chopper that Killed 2 in Lagos – Quorom Aviation
News photo Newsmakers  - Matilda Omonaiye Owners of the helicopter that crashed and killed two persons in Lagos today have given details of a preliminary investigation into the accident.

11 hours ago
Helicopter crash: Quorum Aviation, AIB confirm fatalities to be crew members Vanguard News:
By Lawani Mikairu Quorum Aviation, operators of the Bell helicopter that crashed Friday at Opebi area of Ikeja, Lagos has confirmed that the three people aboard the helicopter were crew members, not passengers.
UPDATE: 2 Die As Helicopter Crashes In Lagos Leadership:
An helicopter crashed along Opebi Road, Ikeja on Friday at about 1.30 p.m. and claimed two lives. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the registration number of the helicopter could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.
UPDATED: Residents react as two die in Lagos helicopter crash Premium Times:
“The helicopter, Bell 206, with registration number 5N-BQW, which was returning from training in Port Harcourt crashed into a building at No. 16A Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja."
AIB Nigeria begins investigation into Quorum Helicopter crash NNN:
Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) Nigeria, says it has commenced investigation into an accident involving a Helicopter Bell 206B3 operated by Quorum Aviation coming from Port Harcourt to Lagos, which occurred on Friday morning.
Pilot, one other die as Quorom Aviation helicopter crashes in Lagos(updated) The Rainbow:
A helicopter operated by Quorom Aviation has crashed in Ikeja, Lagos with two persons including the pilot confirmed dead.
Update :Two Die In Lagos Helicopter Crash ( watch video) CKN Nigeria:
A helicopter crash has killed two people and critically injured one person in the Opebi area of Lagos State on Friday, according to a state official.Sources say that the helicopter a Bird 206, which belongs to Quorum Aviation, came in from Port ...
See Graphic Photos/Video Of Helicopter That Crashed In Lagos Today Naija on Point:
The helicopter crashed into a residential building in Lagos (Source: TheNation)   It has been reported that at least two persons were feared killed after…
Quorum Aviation Reveals Identities Of Lagos Helicopter Crash Victims The New Diplomat:
By Gbenga Abulude Quorum Aviation, operators of the Bell helicopter that crashed Friday, has revealed the identities of victims of
Quorum Aviation Releases Statement on Helicopter Crash in Lagos Western Post News:
A light helicopter belonging to Quorum Aviation with registration Number 5N-BQW flying from Port-Harcourt to Lagos crashed between two buildings in Ikeja en-route to Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos. As soon as we received news of the accident, we ...


