Tinubu: 16,000 persons sign petition to probe APC National Leader over alleged financial misappropriation
News photo 1st for Credible News  - The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, may be facing a potential investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is due to a petition on change.org signed by over 16,000 people; calling for a ...

14 hours ago
