EPL Updates: EPL Introduces New VAR Rules Ahead Of 2020/2021 Season Ahead Of Community Shield Match (SEE THEM)
News photo Raise 9ja  - The Premier League has made changes to Video Assistant Referee (VAR) rules ahead of the 20202021 season. The new season kicks off this weekend, when [...]

14 hours ago
Arteta fears virus spike could damage Premier League season The Guardian:
Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta fears the spike in Premier League players contracting coronavirus is a sign the forthcoming season might be damaged by the pandemic.
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Klopp gives team news ahead of Community Shield clash Daily Post:
Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has provided an update on his squad ahead of Saturday’s FA Community Shield clash with Arsenal at Wembley Stadium. Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, Klopp said defender, Virgil van Dijk is fine after ...
The New EPL Season Will Be Very Intense – Klopp The Info Stride:
Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp has come out to admit that the upcoming 2020-21 season will be an intense one. He recently revealed that having a short time to prepare for the clash vs the Gunners on Saturday is far from ideal.
Today:
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Virgil van Dijk is fit for Saturday’s FA Community Shield meeting with Arsenal at Wembley.
Loveworld Plus TV:
Jordan Henderson has urged Liverpool to show their hunger to retain the Premier League title when they face Arsenal in the Community Shield on Saturday. Just five weeks after Liverpool captain Henderson lifted the Premier League trophy, Jurgen Klopp’s ...
FA Community Shield Match to Air Live On GOtv JOLLI Mega News:
The 202021 football season gets underway on Saturday, 29 August when Premier League champions Liverpool take on FA Cup Winners Arsenal at Wembley Stadium in the FA Community Shield. SuperSport viewers on GOtv JOLLI will experience this season’s annual ...
Community Shield: Four Arsenal’s players quarantined over Coronavirus fear iBrand TV:
Ahead of this weekend’s Community Shield, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta’s preparation has been disrupted following four players returning late to training after self-isolating on possible fear of contracting Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Community Shield: Van Dijk Pass Fit To Face Arsenal Online Nigeria:
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp saysVirgil van Dijk is fit for Saturday’s FA Community Shield meeting with Arsenal at Wembley. Van Dijk sustained a head injury during Liverpool’s 2-2 friendly draw with Salzburg earlier in the week But speaking in his ...
Community Shield Clash: Klopp Takes Last-Minute Decision As He Gives Injury Update On Seven Players Goal Ball Live:
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has a decision to make ahead of Community Shield clash More The post Community Shield Clash: Klopp Takes Last-Minute Decision As He Gives Injury Update On Seven Players was first published on GoalBall.


