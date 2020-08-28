Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Accident Investigation Bureau Recovers Black Box, Says Crashed Helicopter Flew From Port-Harcourt
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The Accident Investigation Bureau has recovered the Black Box of a helicopter belonging to Quorum Aviation that crashed into a residential building in Lagos State on Friday. The AIB said there was a passenger and two crew members on board the aircraft ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


