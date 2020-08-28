New Music Video: Patoranking Releases Video For Song “Abule” Off His “Three” Album KOKO TV Nigeria - AfroReggae singer Patoranking follows up his new album released earlier today with new visuals for song “Abule” off the #Three album, the video was directed by Director K and was produced by Telz. Abule rendinates an Afro-dancehall hyper-energetic ...



News Credibility Score: 90%