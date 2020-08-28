Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

ICPC Arrests Two NDDC Top Officials For Fraud As Audit Commences
News photo Talk Glitz  - Two directors at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) have been arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices & Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). One of the arrested directors is in charge of education, health, and social services, ...

8 hours ago
 Additional Sources

ICPC arrests two NDDC directors for alleged fraud Ripples:
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested two directors at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for alleged fraud.
ICPC arrests 25 FRSC, VIO for driver’s licence fraud Gist Punch:
One of Nigeria’s anti-corruption agencies, ICPC, has arrested 25 officials of Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), FRSC, Motor Vehicle Licensing Authority (MVLA), and other persons in connection with drivers’ license and vehicle particulars fraud in Lagos ...
Two NDDC Directors Arrested Over Alleged Fraud News Rangers:
LAGOS AUGUST 28TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Two directors at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) have been arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices & Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). One of the arrested directors is in charge of education, ...


