Lagos Helicopter Crash: Authorities Confirm Death Of Third Victim
News photo Channels Television  - The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) on Friday confirmed the death of a third person from the helicopter crash in Lagos. The Lagos State Emergency Agency had earlier confirmed that two persons died in the accident.

8 hours ago
Helicopter Crashes In Lagos Sahara Reporters:
A helicopter on Friday crashed in the Opebi area of Lagos. The tragedy, according eyewitnesses, happened around the Salvation Bus-stop area of the Lagos surburb.
Third victim in crashed Lagos helicopter dies Premium Times:
The helicopter crashed in Lagos on Friday.
Helicopter Crashes In Lagos News Wire NGR:
Last Crew Member Dies In LASUTH… Lagos Helicopter Crash Reporters Wall:
The Lagos State Government has confirmed the death of the last crew member who sustained injuries in the helicopter that crashed in Opebi area of More
3rd victim of Lagos helicopter crash has died Pulse Nigeria:
The third crew member of the helicopter that crashed into a building at Opebi in Lagos has died.
Opebi Crash: Third victim of Lagos helicopter crash dies Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Opebi Crash: Third victim of Lagos helicopter crash dies The third crew member in the helicopter that crashed into a building at Opebi, Lagos State, has died, Punch Nigeria reports.
UPDATE: 2 People Dead, 1 Rescued Alive In Lagos Helicopter Crash Naija on Point:
Scene of the incident We reported earlier today that there was panic in Opebi area of Ikeja, Lagos after a helicopter reportedly crashed into a…
Video, photos: Helicopter crashes in Opebi, Lagos Online Nigeria:
<!– Rescue officials at the scene –> Rescue officials at the scene By Kazeem Ugbodaga An helicopter belonging to Quorum Aviation crashed on Friday at Salvation Road, Opebi area of Lagos, killing two people.
Helicopter Crashes In Lagos Lasgidi Reporters:
Number of casualties and other details on the incident remains sketchy at this time. helicopter on Friday crashed in the Opebi area of Lagos. The tragedy, according eyewitnesses, happened around the Salvation Bus-stop area of the Lagos surburb.


