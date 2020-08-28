India Records 77,226 New Covid-19 Cases in 24 Hours as Their Total Cases Elevates to 3.38million Sirkenayo - India has seen a large spike in number of new Coronavirus cases after 77,226 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day caseload in the world. India now has a total of more than 3.38 million cases since the start of the ...



