India Records 77,226 New Covid-19 Cases in 24 Hours as Their Total Cases Elevates to 3.38million
News photo Sirkenayo  - India has seen a large spike in number of new Coronavirus cases after 77,226 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day caseload in the world. India now has a total of more than 3.38 million cases since the start of the ...

6 hours ago
Nigeria Records 160 More COVID-19 Cases As Total Infections Exceed 53,000 Channels Television:
Nigeria has recorded 160 more COVID-19 cases as the total infections have risen to 53, 477. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Friday night.
