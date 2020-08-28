News at a Glance

160 new COVID-19 cases as Nigeria’s total climbs to 53,477; death toll now 1,011 Ripples - Nigeria on Friday night recorded 160 fresh COVID-19 cases. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 14 states of the federation and Abuja. It added that no COVID-19 ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



