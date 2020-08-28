Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Truck driver pleads guilty to manslaughter in relation to 39 migrants found dead in lorry in Essex
News photo Gistvile  - A truck driver has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in relation to the deaths of 39 migrants discovered in the trailer of a lorry in Grays, Essex, in October last year.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

UK lorry migrant deaths The Guardian:
A Northern Ireland man at the centre of a human trafficking operation that left 39 Vietnamese migrants dead in a lorry pleaded guilty to manslaughter at a London court on Friday.
Man admits manslaughter after 39 migrants found dead in lorry Sleek Gist:
After 39 Vietnamese migrants were found dead in the back of a lorry, a man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. ...


   More Picks
1 Osaka shuns game in protest against police shooting of African-American - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
2 160 new COVID-19 cases as Nigeria’s total climbs to 53,477; death toll now 1,011 - Ripples, 6 hours ago
3 #BBNaija2020: Dorathy Reveals Her Biggest Distraction In The House [VIDEO] - Gbextra Online Portal, 6 hours ago
4 ICPC Arrests Two NDDC Top Officials For Fraud As Audit Commences - Talk Glitz, 8 hours ago
5 Bandits Raid Kaduna Towns, Kill Two, Kidnap Policeman, Three Others - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
6 PROPOSAL GONE WRONG : Lady Leaves Her Lover In The Mud After Rejecting His Marriage Proposal (Video) - The Dabigal Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Uwa: Ize-Iyamu Demands Swift Prosecution Of Suspected Killers Of UNIBEN Student - My Celebrity & I, 6 hours ago
8 New Music Video: Patoranking Releases Video For Song “Abule” Off His “Three” Album - KOKO TV Nigeria, 9 hours ago
9 Burna Boy Leads Army Of Militants In "Monsters You Made" Video - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
10 Gridlock in Abuja as Shi’ites holds Ashura procession - Gistvile, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info