News at a Glance

Osaka shuns game in protest against police shooting of African-American Daily Times - By Elijah Odetokun Tennis star Naomi Osaka in protest against police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin boycotted her Western and Southern Open semi final match against Elise Mertens ahead of the 2020 US Open. The 22-year old made the announcement on ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



