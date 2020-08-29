Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Osaka shuns game in protest against police shooting of African-American
News photo Daily Times  - By Elijah Odetokun Tennis star Naomi Osaka in protest against police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin boycotted her Western and Southern Open semi final match against Elise Mertens ahead of the 2020 US Open. The 22-year old made the announcement on ...

2 hours ago
