Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Inside Unhatched Egg Of Dinosaur That Lived In Argentina 80 Million Yrs Ago (
Gist Punch  - Sauropods — large, four-legged, long-necked dinosaurs, were born with a horn and binocular vision that disappeared as they matured, a study has found.Experts took 3D scans of a rare, 80 million-year-old, 1.2 inch wide fossil skull of an unhatched ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info