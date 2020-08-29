Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

160 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Nigeria
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigeria recorded 160 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, August 28.

9 hours ago
Nigeria recorded 160 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday


