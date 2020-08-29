Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Edo APC takes Ward to Ward Campaign to Akoko-Edo LG
News photo Independent Television  - The ward to ward campaign by the APC in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, Edo State has climaxed at Dangbala in Ward Five with a large turnout from APC supporters.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

Edo guber: Estako East monarch calls for peaceful campaigns Today:
The Clan Head of South East Uneme, Etsako East Local Government of Edo, His Royal Highness, Benjamin Ikan, has called for peaceful campaigns ahead of the Edo Governorship election.
Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu, Mallam Audu Bag Honorary Titles Gist Punch:
reports that former National Chairman of APC Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Edo APC gubernatorial candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his running mate Hon. Gani Audu has been decorated with honorary title at South East Unemeh clan, in Etsako East local ...


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info