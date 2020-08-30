Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Coronavirus Soars In Plateau, Plunges In Lagos As Nigeria Records 250 New Cases
Tori News
- A report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, revealed that till date, 53,727 cases have been confirmed.
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
By Chioma Obinna Nigeria, on Saturday, recorded 250 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 20 states of the federation.
The Citizen:
For five days consecutively, Plateau State has continued to be the centre of Coronavirus as the state recorded soaring figures, while Lagos, the epicentre, has continued to record a plunge in infections.
News Break:
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 250 new cases of COVID-19. Read Also: Man Cuts Daughter’s Vagina Open With Scissors Before Defiling Her Plateau State led the number of cases with 69 cases.
Naija on Point:
File photo For five days consecutively, Plateau State has continued to be the centre of Coronavirus as the state recorded soaring figures, while Lagos, the…
NPO Reports:
Lagos Cases Still Low as Plateau Leads in Coronavirus Infections
Ofofo:
Nigeria on Saturday recorded 250 new cases of the novel coronavirus. The new cases bring the country’s total number of cases to 53,727, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in a late-night tweet.
Abuja Reporters:
250 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-69 FCT-41 Lagos-21 Delta-14 Kaduna-14 Bayelsa-13 Enugu-13 Ekiti-11 Bauchi-9 Ogun-8 Edo-7 Oyo-7 Rivers-6 Adamawa-4 Osun-4 Nasarawa-3 Ebonyi-2 Kwara-2 Gombe-1 Imo-1 Highlights On the 29th of August 2020, 250 new ...
One moment please...