Coronavirus Soars In Plateau, Plunges In Lagos As Nigeria Records 250 New Cases
Tori News  - A report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, revealed that till date, 53,727 cases have been confirmed.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


