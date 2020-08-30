Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

How Kidnappers Tortured 65-Year-Old Man To Death After Collecting N1.2m Ransom
News photo Online Nigeria  - The suspects The Police in Rivers State have arrested four suspected kidnappers who allegedly tortured 65-year-old man to death, despite collecting N1.2 million ransom in Port Harcourt, PM News reports.

