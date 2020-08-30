Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


John McEnroe on US Open, tennis’ social equality role, Serena Williams
News photo Gistvile  - Seven-time major champion, International Tennis Hall of Famer and current analyst John McEnroe discusses the upcoming fan-less U.S. Open in Queens in a Q&A volley with Post columnist Steve Serby. Q: What do you think Arthur Ashe would have thought ...

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Tennis great hails Naomi Osaka for role in fight for racial equality Vanguard News:
At the end of a week when Naomi Osaka brought the fight for racial justice to sport’s front door, it seemed fitting that another great tennis pioneer Billie Jean King should hail her quiet successor for her “compassion, strength and leadership.” King ...
Insatiable Serena again in hot pursuit of slam number 24 NNN:
Serena Williams declared she is ready —- yet again —— to fight it out for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title when the United States Open begins on Monday in a COVID-19 secure bubble.
Serena Williams’ last chance for parity with Margaret Court Champion Newspapers:
Serena Williams may be facing her last chance to claim a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam singles title at the U.S. Open, according to former Flushing Meadows champion Mats Wilander. American great Williams has been stuck on 23, one behind Margaret ...


   More Picks
1 BBnaija: “Why did you say Erica tried to kiss you” – Ebuka calls out Laycon (Video) - Bukas Blog, 7 hours ago
2 #BBNaija2020: See How Viewers Voted Their Favorite BBNaija Housemates This Week - Gbextra Online Portal, 8 hours ago
3 Police killed two during processions in Zaria, Kaduna, Shiites allege - Nigerian Tribune, 8 hours ago
4 ‘Don’t Kill Yourself Over Relationship’, Stella Damasus Tells Fans (Video) - Information Nigeria, 8 hours ago
5 Toyin Lawani’s Son Cries Uncontrollably Over The Death Of Black Panther’s Star (Video) - FL Vibe, 9 hours ago
6 You Need to See this Hilarious Vlog of Ini Dima-Okojie & Her Mum Pranking Her Friends - Bella Naija, 9 hours ago
7 You Could See Drama Between Messi & Barcelona – Boateng - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
8 Thousands of Iraq’s Shiites commemorate Ashura amid coronavirus pandemic - NNN, 11 hours ago
9 Prince Ned Nwoko Emerged Top Humanitarian With His Eradication Of Malaria Project - Abuja Press, 8 hours ago
10 Blasphemy: Coalition condemns Human Rights Organisations over Sharif Yahya’s death sentence objection - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info