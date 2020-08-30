Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

PDP disowns Jimoh Ibrahim, labels him ‘a political merchant’
News photo The Guardian  - Following business tycoon, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim’s crossover to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that he was not their member.

23 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Ondo PDP to Jimoh Ibrahim: You have no political value Champion Newspapers:
Ojo Damisi The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State have described business mogul Jimoh Ibrahim as a political liability and man without electoral value.
Today:
Billionaire businessman Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim has sounded a death knell on the chances of Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in the forthcoming Governorship election in Ondo State.
PDP cry to death not new to me – Jimoh Ibrahim Sahara Weekly Magazine:
Billionaire Business man Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim has sounded a death knell on the chances of Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in the forthcoming Governorship election in Ondo State.The Ondo Guber poll is slated for October 10th and ahead of the election, the ...
Jimoh Ibrahim not a member of our party since 2016, says PDP Within Nigeria:
The Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State has rubbished the acclaimed defection of businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, to the All Progressives Congress, saying the politician was not its member as he had defected from PDP to the Accord Party before the 2016 ...
Jimoh Ibrahim Was Never Our Party Member, Says PDP Western Post News:
By Temitope Adedeji, Akure The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state has expressed that Jimoh Ibrahim ceased to be a member of the party since 2016.


