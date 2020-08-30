Post News
Latest News
More Top News
Latest News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
See the photo Bobrisky shared on Instagram that has got people talking
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Bobrisky shared the photo on his Instagram page this morning ahead of his birthday which is tomorrow August 31.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
By Alao Abiodun The birthday pictures of popular Nigerian crossdresser and brand influencer, Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, popularly called Bobrisky has generated mixed reactions.
Information Nigeria:
Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye alias Bobrisky, posted a new photo of himself via Instagram on Sunday. The crossdresser, whose birthday is on Monday, sent tongues wagging as he donned a pink body suit in the new photo.
My Celebrity & I:
Bobrisky shared the photo on his Instagram page this morning ahead of his birthday which is tomorrow August 31.<br />The post Bobrisky Photo That Got People Talking On Instagram first appeared on My Celebrity & I.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nigeria’s number 1 cross-dresser male-barbie Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky isn’t slowing down anytime soon as he continues to pepper us with more stunning pre-birthday snaps, but the latest has definitely got more attention than ...
Willamazen:
Controversial Nigerian dresser, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky has hit 3 million followers on Instagram. Bobrisky who makes almost every announcement loud, had a photoshoot to celebrate the feat in style.
Wotzup NG:
Popular Nigerian drag queen, Bobrisky has taken to social media to show off his customized number plate. Bobrisky, who recently bought a new car ahead of his birthday tomorrow, 31st August, took to his verified Instagram page and shared a video.
Black Berry Babes:
Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky recently took to social media to show off some wads of Nigerian currency.Sharing the video via Instagram and Snapchat, Bobrisky noted that he is bigger than the regular Lagos girls.
Gist Punch:
Bobrisky have taken to his Instagram page to share series of breathtaking pictures as he counts down to his birthday which is on the 31st of August.However fans and followers can’t stop gushing over these recent photos.Reacting to his jaw-dropping ...
See Naija:
Bobrisky have taken to his Instagram page to share series of breathtaking pictures as he counts down to his birthday which is on the 31st of August. However fans and followers can’t stop gushing over these recent photos.
Nesco Media:
Controversial Nigerian cross dresser and Internet personality, Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju popularly known as Bobrisky recently took to social media to flaunt some wads of Naira notes.
